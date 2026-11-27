Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS - Get Free Report) Director Georgios Feidakis bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,668,633 shares in the company, valued at $16,338,150.85. This represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Globus Maritime Stock Up 12.0%

Shares of Globus Maritime stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 80,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Globus Maritime Limited has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.50 million. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GLBS. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Globus Maritime from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBS

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Maritime by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Globus Maritime by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,912 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 324,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company's stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited is an international dry bulk shipping company based in Athens, Greece. It owns and operates vessels that transport unpackaged commodities by sea for customers involved in global trade. The company's ships carry dry bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and other industrial and agricultural commodities. Its vessels serve international shipping routes, connecting producers, traders and end users across global markets. Globus Maritime was established in 2006 and has focused on owning and operating a fleet of dry bulk vessels.

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