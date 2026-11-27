Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT - Get Free Report) Director John McCartney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $11,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 156,143 shares in the company, valued at $869,716.51. This represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, John McCartney bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

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Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 764,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $761.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Granite Ridge Resources had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. Granite Ridge Resources's payout ratio is currently -110.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 769,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Regatta Research & Money Management grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 1,719.3% during the third quarter. Regatta Research & Money Management now owns 115,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 109,590 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,667,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 553,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 44.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 563,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 173,590 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised Granite Ridge Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Freedom Broker downgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Granite Ridge Resources

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company that acquires, develops and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its portfolio is primarily made up of non-operated interests, with third-party companies managing day-to-day field operations. The company's assets provide exposure to several U.S. producing regions, including the Permian, Bakken, Eagle Ford and DJ basins. Its production includes crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Granite Ridge became a publicly traded company in 2022 through a business combination with Executive Network Partnering Corporation.

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