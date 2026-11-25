Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC - Get Free Report) Director William Turner sold 1,013 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $79,287.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 191,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,004,280.73. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.50. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $84.36.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Great Southern Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Southern Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Report on GSBC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,624,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,788 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,548,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $8,793,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,421 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company's stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Great Southern Bank, a community bank headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The bank provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and organizations. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, consumer loans and commercial lending, along with online and mobile banking services. Founded in 1923, Great Southern Bank serves customers through branches in Missouri and several neighboring states, including Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

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