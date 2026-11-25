Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) Director Dale Andres purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,000. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dale Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Dale Andres acquired 10,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00.

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Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 36,599,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,782,592. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business's fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. Hecla Mining Company has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $34.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining's payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $1,085,779,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,456,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,188.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 432,889 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 399,298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,174,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $589,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,349,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company is a precious-metals mining company founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. It explores for, develops and operates mines producing silver and gold, with lead and zinc recovered as byproducts at some operations. Hecla's mining operations are located in the United States and Canada, including the Greens Creek mine in Alaska, the Lucky Friday mine in Idaho, the Keno Hill silver district in Yukon and the Casa Berardi gold mine in Quebec.

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