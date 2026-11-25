The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) EVP Teresa Roseborough sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.68, for a total transaction of $1,040,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,400.92. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Teresa Wynn Roseborough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Teresa Roseborough sold 2,455 shares of Home Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.77, for a total value of $807,130.35.

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Home Depot Stock Up 2.3%

HD traded up $8.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.93. 6,554,085 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,595. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $316.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $277.15 and a one year high of $397.63. The company has a market cap of $361.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.980-14.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $346.00 to $322.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Home Depot from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $377.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Investors following HD have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Longer-term bullish commentary cites aging homes, homeowners’ accumulated equity and growth in Home Depot’s contractor business as potential supports for demand, even with a soft housing market. Article: Home Depot Is Down 23% From Its High

Longer-term bullish commentary cites aging homes, homeowners’ accumulated equity and growth in Home Depot’s contractor business as potential supports for demand, even with a soft housing market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles compare Home Depot with Williams-Sonoma and Coupang, but the summaries provide no new company-specific developments or clear near-term trading catalyst. Article: Home Depot vs. Williams-Sonoma

Recent articles compare Home Depot with Williams-Sonoma and Coupang, but the summaries provide no new company-specific developments or clear near-term trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A weak housing market is described as weighing on Home Depot’s shares, a risk to near-term home-improvement spending. Separately, Guggenheim cut its price target; the available report does not provide the revised target or its rationale. Article: Home Depot Stock Price Target Cut by Guggenheim

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that serves do-it-yourself customers, professional contractors and other businesses. Founded in Atlanta in 1978, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and operates stores and online businesses in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its offerings include building materials, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, flooring, lighting, plumbing and electrical supplies, as well as lawn and garden products. The company also provides services such as installation, equipment rental, delivery and project support.

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