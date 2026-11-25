The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) COO Ann Campbell sold 12,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.70, for a total value of $4,277,584.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 72,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,195,729.10. The trade was a 14.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ann Marie Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Ann Campbell sold 98 shares of Home Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total value of $34,815.48.

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Home Depot Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE HD traded up $8.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,554,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,595. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.15 and a 12 month high of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company's 50-day moving average price is $316.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.01. The company has a market capitalization of $361.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.80 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 96.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.980-14.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 64.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allied Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,764,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $417.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Melius Research set a $397.00 price target on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $377.64.

View Our Latest Report on HD

More Home Depot News

These are some of the HD news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, dividends used 55% of free cash flow, suggesting the payout has room for support from cash generation. Article: Home Depot Has Raised Its Dividend 17 Straight Years

Home Depot has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, dividends used 55% of free cash flow, suggesting the payout has room for support from cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term bullish commentary cites aging homes, homeowners’ accumulated equity and growth in Home Depot’s contractor business as potential supports for demand, even with a soft housing market. Article: Home Depot Is Down 23% From Its High

Longer-term bullish commentary cites aging homes, homeowners’ accumulated equity and growth in Home Depot’s contractor business as potential supports for demand, even with a soft housing market. Negative Sentiment: A weak housing market is described as weighing on Home Depot’s shares, a risk to near-term home-improvement spending. Separately, Guggenheim cut its price target; the available report does not provide the revised target or its rationale. Article: Home Depot Stock Price Target Cut by Guggenheim

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that serves do-it-yourself customers, professional contractors and other businesses. Founded in Atlanta in 1978, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and operates stores and online businesses in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its offerings include building materials, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, flooring, lighting, plumbing and electrical supplies, as well as lawn and garden products. The company also provides services such as installation, equipment rental, delivery and project support.

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