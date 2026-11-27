IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Simmes purchased 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.60 per share, with a total value of $41,150.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,786,814.80. This represents a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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IES Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded up $9.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 318,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,911. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.85. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $408.26.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The technology company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. IES had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IESC. Freedom Broker reduced their target price on shares of IES from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded IES from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IES from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IES has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $314.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IESC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IES by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,182,303 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,614,000 after acquiring an additional 835,573 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,462,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc. provides electrical and technology-related contracting services through a network of operating companies. Its work includes designing, installing and maintaining electrical systems for residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as communications infrastructure such as data center and network systems. The company also provides customized power solutions, including electrical distribution equipment and related products for a range of applications. Its businesses serve customers across the United States, with services spanning new construction, upgrades and ongoing infrastructure needs.

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