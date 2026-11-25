Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) insider Kevin Carl Pegels sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.68, for a total value of $794,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,085.12. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.39. 1,545,822 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.85 and a 200 day moving average of $181.76. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 211.4% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 246.5% in the third quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Illumina from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $243.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. develops and supplies technologies used to analyze genetic variation and biological function. Its products include next-generation sequencing systems, microarrays, reagents and consumables, as well as software and related services that help customers generate and interpret genomic data. The company's technology is used in applications such as medical and population research, genetic testing, drug development, and agricultural and environmental studies. Its customers include academic and government research institutions, hospitals and clinical laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and other organizations around the world.

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