Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:API - Get Free Report) CEO Bin Zhao acquired 35,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $115,633.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,392,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,703,421.74. This represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bin Zhao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Bin Zhao bought 36,697 shares of Agora stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $115,962.52.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Bin Zhao bought 1,784 shares of Agora stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $6,047.76.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Bin Zhao bought 6,800 shares of Agora stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $25,568.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Bin Zhao purchased 9,224 shares of Agora stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $36,342.56.

On Thursday, November 12th, Bin Zhao purchased 9,955 shares of Agora stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $41,910.55.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Bin Zhao acquired 8,420 shares of Agora stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $36,458.60.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Bin Zhao acquired 9,260 shares of Agora stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $39,818.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Bin Zhao acquired 9,464 shares of Agora stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.56.

On Friday, November 6th, Bin Zhao bought 8,966 shares of Agora stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,657.20.

On Thursday, November 5th, Bin Zhao bought 9,699 shares of Agora stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.67.

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Agora Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $3.17 on Friday. Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $276.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Agora (NASDAQ:API - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. Agora had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agora from $6.60 to $6.80 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agora from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agora from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agora

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Agora by 47.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 62,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Agora in the third quarter worth about $921,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,801,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agora by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides cloud software and developer tools for real-time engagement. Its platform offers application programming interfaces and software development kits that let businesses add voice and video communication, interactive live streaming, messaging and signaling to their applications. The company serves developers and organizations across a range of industries and markets worldwide. Its products are designed to support interactive experiences such as in-app calls, online events and real-time collaboration.

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