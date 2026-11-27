Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND - Get Free Report) Director Alejandro Elsztain acquired 6,310 shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $18,109.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 745,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,138,810.10. This represents a 0.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Alejandro Elsztain bought 4,200 shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $12,306.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Alejandro Elsztain purchased 11,750 shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,827.50.

On Friday, October 2nd, Alejandro Elsztain purchased 15,000 shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Alejandro Elsztain purchased 15,000 shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00.

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Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Trading Up 8.1%

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,741. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $322.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.07 million for the quarter. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 2.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on LND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 604.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the company's stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 793,582 shares of the company's stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Corecam Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corecam Pte. Ltd. now owns 37,360 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,164 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas acquires, develops and operates agricultural properties. Its activities include preparing farmland for production and managing rural assets, with a business model that also includes selling developed properties. The company produces agricultural commodities such as soybeans, corn, cotton and sugarcane, and also engages in cattle raising. Its operations are primarily in Brazil, where it has properties across several agricultural regions, as well as in Paraguay.

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