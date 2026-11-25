Comstock Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE - Get Free Report) CEO Corrado Degasperis bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,200. The trade was a 5.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Corrado Degasperis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Corrado Degasperis bought 11,250 shares of Comstock stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $14,962.50.

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Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of LODE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 624,563 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,381. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. Comstock Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Comstock (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 3,682.82%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,700,841 shares of the company's stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,259 shares during the period. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock by 1,056.6% in the third quarter. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 950,381 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comstock by 68.9% in the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 1,868,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 761,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comstock by 976.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 391,104 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock by 2,045.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 340,726 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. is a Nevada-based company developing technologies and businesses focused on sustainable materials and energy. Formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc., it has expanded beyond its historic mining roots into renewable fuels and materials recycling. Through its Comstock Fuels business, the company is working to convert waste woody biomass into low-carbon fuels. Its Comstock Metals business develops processes for recovering and recycling materials from end-of-life solar panels. Comstock also maintains mineral exploration and development interests in Nevada, including assets in the historic Comstock mining district.

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