Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Novogratz bought 86,913 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $955,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,261,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,423.87. This trade represents a 7.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Novogratz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Novogratz purchased 415,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $4,867,950.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Michael Novogratz purchased 760,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $9,864,800.00.

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Galaxy Digital Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:GLXY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 9,881,121 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,359. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 5.38.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.54. Galaxy Digital had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Galaxy Digital Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLXY. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Galaxy Digital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Galaxy Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.88.

View Our Latest Report on GLXY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,993 shares of the company's stock worth $104,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,688 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Galaxy Digital by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,082,250 shares of the company's stock worth $56,929,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galaxy Digital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,546 shares of the company's stock worth $33,213,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Galaxy Digital by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,145,172 shares of the company's stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 605,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Galaxy Digital by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,351,117 shares of the company's stock worth $30,724,000 after buying an additional 370,679 shares during the last quarter.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital is a financial services and investment management company focused on digital assets and blockchain technology. Its businesses include trading and other financial services for institutions, investment and asset management, and digital infrastructure, including data center and bitcoin mining operations. Founded in 2018 by Michael Novogratz, the company serves institutional clients and investors in the United States and other markets. Novogratz is Galaxy's founder and chief executive officer.

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