Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Paquette purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 530,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,700,544.98. This represents a 4.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Galaxy Digital Price Performance

GLXY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 9,881,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 5.38.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Galaxy Digital had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Galaxy Digital Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 496.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 1,160.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Galaxy Digital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Galaxy Digital from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Galaxy Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLXY

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital is a financial services and investment management company focused on digital assets and blockchain technology. Its businesses include trading and other financial services for institutions, investment and asset management, and digital infrastructure, including data center and bitcoin mining operations. Founded in 2018 by Michael Novogratz, the company serves institutional clients and investors in the United States and other markets. Novogratz is Galaxy's founder and chief executive officer.

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