IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) Director David Gendell purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.25 per share, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IESC traded up $9.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 317,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,909. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $408.26. The company's 50-day moving average price is $243.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.86.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The technology company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. IES had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 39.27%. IES's quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IESC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IES from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Freedom Broker cut their price target on shares of IES from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IES from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IES has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IESC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in IES by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of IES by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 52 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in IES by 121.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in IES during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in IES by 5.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 981 shares of the technology company's stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc. provides electrical and technology-related contracting services through a network of operating companies. Its work includes designing, installing and maintaining electrical systems for residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as communications infrastructure such as data center and network systems. The company also provides customized power solutions, including electrical distribution equipment and related products for a range of applications. Its businesses serve customers across the United States, with services spanning new construction, upgrades and ongoing infrastructure needs.

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