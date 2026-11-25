Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:TMS - Get Free Report) Director Evan Charles Moore bought 29,104 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $128,348.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 121,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $533,852.55. This trade represents a 31.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Charles Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Evan Charles Moore purchased 18,685 shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $76,608.50.

On Thursday, November 19th, Evan Charles Moore purchased 19,591 shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $85,416.76.

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Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $287.82 million, a P/E ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:TMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMS

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), established to pursue a business combination with one or more companies. Such transactions may include a merger, stock purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar arrangement. As a SPAC, the company does not operate a business selling products or services. Its primary activity is identifying and evaluating a potential business combination. Specific information about a completed transaction, operating business, geographic reach or company leadership is not available here.

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