Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA - Get Free Report) insider S.A. De C.V. Tether International bought 105,125 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.95 per share, with a total value of C$940,868.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 14,064,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$125,875,493.95. The trade was a 0.75% increase in their ownership of the stock.

S.A. De C.V. Tether International also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International purchased 156,546 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.85 per share, with a total value of C$1,385,432.10.

On Wednesday, November 25th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International purchased 120,112 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,075,002.40.

On Tuesday, October 27th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International purchased 45,194 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,412.22.

On Wednesday, October 28th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International acquired 36,775 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,228.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International acquired 33,487 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.65 per share, with a total value of C$356,636.55.

On Friday, October 30th, S.A. De C.V. Tether International bought 123,735 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,258,384.95.

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Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,015. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$8.27 and a 1 year high of C$16.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$933.84 million, a PE ratio of -944.00 and a beta of 2.71.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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