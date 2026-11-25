Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,490,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$164,970,629.95. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their position.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,300 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,300.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,000 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$113.00 per share, with a total value of C$113,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,400 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$113.35 per share, with a total value of C$272,040.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,800 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$113.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,146.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$114.25 per share, with a total value of C$34,275.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$114.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,125.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,300 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$114.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 900 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$114.25 per share, with a total value of C$102,825.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$114.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,248.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$114.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00.

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Morguard Stock Performance

Shares of MRC stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$110.50. 4,402 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869. Morguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$108.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73.

Morguard (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$8.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of C$282.20 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morguard has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$140.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Morguard

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation is a real estate investment company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: MRC. The company and its subsidiaries, Morguard REIT TSX: MRT.UN and Morguard North American Residential REIT TSX: MRG.UN, own a diversified portfolio of real estate assets across multiple classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-suite residential and hotel. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. As at September 30, 2025, Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets was valued at $19 billion.

Further Reading

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