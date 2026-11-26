Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 4,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.50 per share, with a total value of C$453,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,495,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,200,041.50. This trade represents a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,300 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,260.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,000 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$113.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,400 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$113.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,040.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Sime Armoyan bought 1,800 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$113.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,146.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$114.25 per share, with a total value of C$34,275.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$114.25 per share, with a total value of C$57,125.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,300 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$114.25 per share, with a total value of C$377,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 900 shares of Morguard stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$114.25 per share, with a total value of C$102,825.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$114.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,248.00.

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Morguard Price Performance

MRC stock traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$111.00. 911 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Morguard Co. has a 12-month low of C$108.61 and a 12-month high of C$127.40. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$112.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$116.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.11.

Morguard (TSE:MRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$8.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$282.20 million during the quarter. Morguard had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 22.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morguard currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Morguard

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation is a real estate investment company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: MRC. The company and its subsidiaries, Morguard REIT TSX: MRT.UN and Morguard North American Residential REIT TSX: MRG.UN, own a diversified portfolio of real estate assets across multiple classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-suite residential and hotel. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. As at September 30, 2025, Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets was valued at $19 billion.

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