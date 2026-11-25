Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK - Get Free Report) Director M. Scott Welch bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.36 per share, with a total value of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 161,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,420,960. This represents a 3.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

M Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, M. Scott Welch bought 200 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.64 per share, for a total transaction of $16,128.00.

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Patrick Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 454,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,920. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $975.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.49 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Patrick Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Patrick Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Patrick Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Patrick Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on Patrick Industries and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company's stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for recreational vehicles, marine products, manufactured housing, and other markets. Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, the company supplies products used in the construction and furnishing of vehicles, homes, and industrial applications. Its offerings include cabinetry, countertops, flooring, insulation, furniture, fabricated metal products, laminates, and other interior and structural components.

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