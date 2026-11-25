Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK - Get Free Report) Director M. Scott Welch bought 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.64 per share, with a total value of $16,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,658.88. The trade was a 5.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, M. Scott Welch purchased 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.36 per share, for a total transaction of $416,800.00.

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Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 455,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $975.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.49 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 3.38%. Patrick Industries's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Patrick Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Patrick Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. StoneX set a $100.00 price target on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PATK

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for recreational vehicles, marine products, manufactured housing, and other markets. Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, the company supplies products used in the construction and furnishing of vehicles, homes, and industrial applications. Its offerings include cabinetry, countertops, flooring, insulation, furniture, fabricated metal products, laminates, and other interior and structural components.

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