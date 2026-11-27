Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX - Get Free Report) Director William Donnelly purchased 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $542,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 349,400 shares in the company, valued at $758,198. This represents a 251.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Quanterix Stock Up 13.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 431,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,378. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. Quanterix Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a negative net margin of 75.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QTRX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quanterix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quanterix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanterix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QTRX

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 461.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation develops technologies for measuring biomarkers in biological samples. Its Simoa (Single Molecule Array) platform is designed to detect proteins and other biomarkers at very low concentrations, supporting research in areas such as neurology, oncology, immunology and cardiovascular disease. The company provides laboratory instruments, assay kits, consumables and related services. Its products are used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and laboratories to study disease biology and evaluate potential biomarkers in samples such as blood and cerebrospinal fluid.

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