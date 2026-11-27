Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB - Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 77,535,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,622,400. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 3,361,393 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $1,983,221.87.

On Monday, November 23rd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 338,607 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $206,550.27.

On Friday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,214,586 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $740,897.46.

On Thursday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 335,414 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $204,602.54.

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Standard BioTools Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 437,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.72.

Standard BioTools shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, December 7th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, December 6th.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 157.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 461,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 95,349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,809 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 171,629 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 246,346 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Standard BioTools

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. develops and supplies life science tools used by biomedical researchers, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical laboratories. Its products include instruments, consumables and related technologies for analyzing proteins and cells, supporting research in areas such as immunology, oncology and drug discovery. The company's platforms include mass cytometry, which enables researchers to study multiple features of individual cells, and the SomaScan proteomics platform, which measures thousands of proteins in biological samples.

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