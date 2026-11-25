Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Yau Lung Ho bought 46,444 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $14,397.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 463,828,084 shares in the company, valued at $143,786,706.04. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence Yau Lung Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Lawrence Yau Lung Ho purchased 2,624 shares of Studio City Ih stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $760.96.

On Friday, November 20th, Lawrence Yau Lung Ho acquired 72,412 shares of Studio City Ih stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999.48.

On Thursday, November 19th, Lawrence Yau Lung Ho acquired 29,672 shares of Studio City Ih stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,011.44.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Lawrence Yau Lung Ho bought 76,120 shares of Studio City Ih stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $19,030.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Lawrence Yau Lung Ho bought 24,828 shares of Studio City Ih stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $6,951.84.

On Friday, November 13th, Lawrence Yau Lung Ho purchased 49,336 shares of Studio City Ih stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $12,827.36.

On Thursday, November 12th, Lawrence Yau Lung Ho purchased 62,496 shares of Studio City Ih stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $18,123.84.

On Friday, November 6th, Lawrence Yau Lung Ho acquired 63,552 shares of Studio City Ih stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $17,794.56.

On Thursday, November 5th, Lawrence Yau Lung Ho acquired 8,696 shares of Studio City Ih stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $2,260.96.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Lawrence Yau Lung Ho bought 1,043,600 shares of Studio City Ih stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $208,720.00.

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Studio City Ih Price Performance

Shares of MSC opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Studio City Ih has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $263.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.68 million. Studio City Ih had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, Studio City Ih currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on MSC

Studio City Ih Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited develops and operates Studio City, an integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. The resort combines casino gaming with hotels, dining, retail, and entertainment attractions. Studio City opened in 2015 and has expanded its leisure offerings to include attractions such as a water park and entertainment venues. The company's business is focused on serving visitors to Macau, a major tourism and gaming destination in China. Studio City International is controlled by Melco Resorts & Entertainment, which is also active in the Macau resort and casino industry.

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