TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard bought 225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$131.96 per share, with a total value of C$29,691.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 145,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,179,066.40. This represents a 0.16% increase in their position.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Alain Bédard purchased 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$132.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,640,000.00.

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TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching C$132.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 84,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.02. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$121.01 and a 12-month high of C$233.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$177.80.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TFI International's dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$263.00 to C$235.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$179.40.

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TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States,Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload; Truckload; Logistics.

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