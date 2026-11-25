The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,289 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $54,159.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,210,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,634,086.40. This represents a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,492 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.92.

On Friday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 285 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,855.70.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,056 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,781.76.

On Monday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 200 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $2,080.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,916 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $93,083.04.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 700 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $7,301.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,201 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,190.15.

On Friday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,196 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,285.48.

On Thursday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 500 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $5,045.00.

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The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 1.0%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 7,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,155. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,156,552 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,780 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 346,026 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,847 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 81,269 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust is a closed-end investment fund that seeks long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in equity securities of companies involved in healthcare and wellness. Rather than providing healthcare services itself, the trust gives investors exposure to businesses across these industries. Its investments may include companies in areas such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, nutrition and fitness. The fund can invest in both U.S. and international companies, giving its portfolio exposure to businesses across multiple markets.

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