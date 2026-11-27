Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Anthony Shen acquired 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,885.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 669,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,051,080. The trade was a 2.09% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Andrew Anthony Shen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Andrew Anthony Shen bought 67,600 shares of Vitalhub stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.07 per share, with a total value of C$410,332.00.

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Vitalhub Stock Up 1.3%

TSE:VHI traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.38. 108,613 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,677. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.10 million, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Vitalhub Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.94 and a 12 month high of C$9.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.49.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.91 million for the quarter. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Vitalhub from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotia reduced their price objective on Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vitalhub has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$10.86.

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About Vitalhub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka.

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