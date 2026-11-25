10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) Director Shehnaaz Suliman sold 2,207 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $126,637.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,547.30. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shehnaaz Suliman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Shehnaaz Suliman sold 5,723 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $464,650.37.

Get 10x Genomics alerts: Sign Up

10x Genomics Stock Down 2.8%

TXG stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,373. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $102.81.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 270.3% in the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 61,100 shares of the company's stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company's stock.

10x Genomics News Roundup

Investors following TXG have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: In its latest reported quarter, 10x Genomics beat consensus estimates for both adjusted loss per share and revenue; revenue grew 1.1% year over year. The results provide some fundamental support, although growth was modest.

In its latest reported quarter, 10x Genomics beat consensus estimates for both adjusted loss per share and revenue; revenue grew 1.1% year over year. The results provide some fundamental support, although growth was modest. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares on November 23, including the CEO, CFO, another insider and two directors. The CEO, CFO and insider said their sales covered tax withholding on vested equity awards, which makes those transactions less clearly bearish; the director sales were not attributed to tax obligations in the reports. The cluster may nevertheless concern investors. Insider sales report

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc. develops technology for studying biological systems at single-cell and spatial resolution. Its instruments, consumables and software help researchers analyze gene expression and other features of cells while preserving information about their location within tissue. The company's product platforms include Chromium for single-cell analysis, Visium for spatial gene-expression analysis and Xenium for in situ analysis of gene activity within tissue samples. Its tools are used in areas such as immunology, neuroscience, cancer research and drug discovery.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 10x Genomics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 10x Genomics wasn't on the list.

While 10x Genomics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report