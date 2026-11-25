Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG - Get Free Report) Director Aurora Davidson sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total value of C$38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,327,554 shares in the company, valued at C$8,429,967.90. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Aurora Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Aurora Davidson sold 4,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.40, for a total value of C$25,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Aurora Davidson sold 12,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$99,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Aurora Davidson sold 8,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$66,240.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Aurora Davidson sold 8,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Aurora Davidson sold 7,800 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$62,790.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Aurora Davidson sold 4,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total value of C$33,726.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Aurora Davidson sold 8,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$66,080.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Aurora Davidson sold 6,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$51,300.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Aurora Davidson sold 4,300 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$38,055.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Aurora Davidson sold 2,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$22,125.00.

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Amerigo Resources Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TSE:ARG traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 505,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,665. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.48 and a 12-month high of C$9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.94.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.47 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 68.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Amerigo Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.37%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship, through its fully-owned subsidiary Minera Valle Central ('MVC'), with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ('Codelco'), the world's largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine.

Further Reading

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