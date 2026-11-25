ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) Director Matthew Leonard sold 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $134,064.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $650,633.76. This represents a 17.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ ANIP traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $69.67. 150,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company's 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $290.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.59 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,406,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 912,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $66,304,000 after buying an additional 338,173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,775,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $21,372,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $16,797,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANIP

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets branded and generic prescription medicines. Its portfolio includes products in areas such as rare disease, specialty care and established brands, alongside a range of generic drugs. The company's rare-disease portfolio includes Purified Cortrophin Gel, a prescription medicine used to treat certain inflammatory and other conditions. ANI also produces and markets complex and specialty generics, which can require more involved development or manufacturing than conventional generic drugs.

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