Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 1,070,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $14,665,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,039,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,838,026.40. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,136,719 shares of Ardent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $97,773,050.30.

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Ardent Health Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE ARDT traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. 315,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,973. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ardent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Ardent Health had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analysts predict that Ardent Health, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARDT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ardent Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Ardent Health from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Ardent Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ardent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardent Health

Institutional Trading of Ardent Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ardent Health by 27.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ardent Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,812 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ardent Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,827 shares of the company's stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 16,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 92,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period.

Ardent Health Company Profile

Ardent Health is a U.S. healthcare provider that operates hospitals and other care facilities. Its services include inpatient and outpatient care, emergency services, surgery, and specialty and primary care through affiliated clinics and medical groups. The company serves communities in several states, including New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Its regional health systems include Lovelace Health System, Hillcrest HealthCare System, and UT Health East Texas. Ardent Health was formerly known as Ardent Health Services and became a publicly traded company in 2023.

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