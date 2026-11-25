Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report) insider Ross Sealfon sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $768,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,068,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,696,018.33. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ross Bradley Sealfon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Ross Sealfon sold 15,000 shares of Arxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $783,450.00.

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Arxis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARXS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. 517,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,689. Arxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arxis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARXS. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arxis in the third quarter valued at $223,936,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arxis by 566.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,003,000 after buying an additional 1,221,988 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Arxis during the third quarter worth about $36,109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arxis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,506,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arxis by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,469,000 after acquiring an additional 421,630 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arxis from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Arxis from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arxis in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arxis from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Arxis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arxis

About Arxis

Arxis, Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of engineered products for the aerospace and defense industries. Its components and systems are designed for use in aircraft and other demanding applications. The company serves customers that require specialized, performance-critical products. Publicly available information about its specific product lines, operating history, geographic reach and leadership is limited.

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