ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) Director Todd Wider sold 160,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $195,683.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 511,851 shares in the company, valued at $624,458.22. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Wider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Todd Wider sold 39,604 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $46,732.72.

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ASP Isotopes Price Performance

ASPI stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,331,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,843,503 shares of the company's stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter worth $9,837,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,353,504. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 58.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,875 shares of the company's stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 337,599 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASP Isotopes from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASP Isotopes currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ASPI

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc. is an advanced materials company focused on producing and commercializing enriched isotopes. Its proprietary Aerodynamic Separation Process is designed to separate isotopes and support production across a range of applications. The company's targeted products include isotopes used in medical imaging and pharmaceuticals, semiconductor manufacturing, quantum technologies and nuclear energy. Examples include molybdenum-100, silicon-28 and ytterbium-176. ASP Isotopes is headquartered in the United States and has pursued isotope-enrichment operations in South Africa.

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