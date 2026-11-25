ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) Director Todd Wider sold 39,604 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $46,732.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 472,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,251.46. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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ASP Isotopes Stock Up 19.3%

Shares of ASPI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,462,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,766. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the second quarter worth $4,410,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,220,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,153,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASPI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ASP Isotopes from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc. is an advanced materials company focused on producing and commercializing enriched isotopes. Its proprietary Aerodynamic Separation Process is designed to separate isotopes and support production across a range of applications. The company's targeted products include isotopes used in medical imaging and pharmaceuticals, semiconductor manufacturing, quantum technologies and nuclear energy. Examples include molybdenum-100, silicon-28 and ytterbium-176. ASP Isotopes is headquartered in the United States and has pursued isotope-enrichment operations in South Africa.

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