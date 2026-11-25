CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) VP David Foehr sold 962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $26,839.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $925,777.80. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

David Foehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, David Foehr sold 1,766 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $51,478.90.

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Foehr sold 9,255 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $224,433.75.

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CeriBell Price Performance

Shares of CBLL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 381,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,750. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. CeriBell, Inc. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $30.00.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 52.59% and a negative net margin of 67.96%. The company had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CeriBell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,657,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 2nd quarter worth $17,437,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 2nd quarter worth $15,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CeriBell by 25.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,570 shares of the company's stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CeriBell by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,865 shares of the company's stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBLL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CeriBell from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded CeriBell from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded CeriBell to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CeriBell from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CeriBell

About CeriBell

Ceribell, Inc. develops neurodiagnostic technology for detecting and monitoring seizures. Its products are designed to make electroencephalography (EEG) more accessible in emergency departments and intensive care units, where timely assessment can be important and conventional EEG services may not be readily available. The company's Ceribell point-of-care EEG system combines a headband with electrodes, a portable recorder and software for viewing and analyzing EEG data. Its Clarity algorithm is designed to help clinicians identify patterns associated with seizure activity, while the system supports remote review by specialists.

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