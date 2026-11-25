Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Jones sold 2,079 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $223,367.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 857 shares in the company, valued at $92,076.08. This trade represents a 70.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.72. 9,815,562 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,983,492. The business's 50 day moving average is $160.75 and its 200-day moving average is $171.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $284.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

More Coinbase Global News

Investors following COIN have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase won dismissal of a four-year investor lawsuit connected to a stablecoin crash, removing a legal overhang. Coinbase wins dismissal of four-year investor lawsuit

Coinbase won dismissal of a four-year investor lawsuit connected to a stablecoin crash, removing a legal overhang. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and a $127 target. A separate CCB International initiation also rated the stock “outperform,” with a $134 target. Wedbush rating CCB International rating

Wedbush initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and a $127 target. A separate CCB International initiation also rated the stock “outperform,” with a $134 target. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs lowered its price target to $181 from $210 but maintained a Buy rating, reflecting a more cautious valuation while retaining a bullish view. Goldman Sachs rating

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,587,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 456.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 121,330 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $22,617,000 after buying an additional 99,536 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,395,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 366.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,702 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,552 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $200.00 price objective on Coinbase Global and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $202.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global operates a cryptocurrency platform serving individual consumers, businesses and institutional clients. Its services include buying, selling and holding digital assets, as well as trading tools and cryptocurrency custody services. The company also offers products for developers and businesses building on blockchain networks, including Base, its Ethereum layer-2 network. Coinbase supports the USDC stablecoin through its partnership with Circle and provides services such as staking and payment infrastructure.

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