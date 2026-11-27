Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Bart sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $34,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,194 shares in the company, valued at $920,152.48. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew John Bart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Andrew Bart sold 2,568 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,816.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Andrew Bart sold 1,561 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $18,529.07.

On Friday, November 20th, Andrew Bart sold 2,780 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $33,137.60.

On Thursday, November 19th, Andrew Bart sold 2,380 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $28,417.20.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Andrew Bart sold 3,390 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $40,341.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Andrew Bart sold 586 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $6,990.98.

On Monday, November 16th, Andrew Bart sold 905 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $10,850.95.

On Thursday, November 12th, Andrew Bart sold 1,398 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $16,706.10.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Andrew Bart sold 91 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,101.10.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Andrew Bart sold 3,829 shares of Crawford & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $45,871.42.

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Crawford & Company Price Performance

NYSE:CRD.B traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crawford & Company has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $524.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.39 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat, Crawford & Company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on CRD.B

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company is a global provider of claims management and related services for insurers, businesses, brokers and public-sector organizations. Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company serves clients across a broad range of industries and geographies. Its services include property and casualty claims adjusting, workers' compensation and other third-party claims administration, medical management, and support for catastrophe response. Crawford also provides technology-enabled claims solutions and outsourcing services designed to help clients manage claims throughout their lifecycle.

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