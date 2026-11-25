DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) insider Pharis Mohideen sold 8,120 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $15,103.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 133,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $247,683.18. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pharis Mohideen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Pharis Mohideen sold 3,248 shares of DBV Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $6,236.16.

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DBV Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:DBVT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 208,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,728. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $634.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -0.84.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.41). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,392.17% and a negative return on equity of 120.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,146,000. Elmind Capital LP acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,536,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,667,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 205,943 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $21,159,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on DBV Technologies from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.25.

Read Our Latest Report on DBVT

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for food allergies and other immune-mediated conditions. Founded in France, the company's research centers on epicutaneous immunotherapy, an approach that delivers small amounts of an allergen through the skin using a patch. Its lead investigational program is Viaskin Peanut, a patch-based treatment being developed for peanut allergy. DBV has also conducted research into treatments for other conditions, including milk allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

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