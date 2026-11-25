eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 17,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $2,100,138.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,572,123.17. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jamie Iannone sold 17,856 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $2,037,191.04.

On Thursday, November 5th, Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $1,366,307.80.

On Monday, October 5th, Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,189,658.80.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,137,108.50.

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eBay Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.83. 2,136,443 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,489. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $78.03 and a one year high of $127.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. eBay's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are a few of the latest stories about EBAY:

Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high put-option trading was reported, with put purchases 81% above the typical daily volume. This may indicate increased hedging or bearish bets, but options activity alone does not establish a clear outlook.

Unusually high put-option trading was reported, with put purchases 81% above the typical daily volume. This may indicate increased hedging or bearish bets, but options activity alone does not establish a clear outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several eBay senior vice presidents reported substantial share sales. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which can make them less informative about executives’ current views, but the sales may still weigh on sentiment. Read the insider trading report

Several eBay senior vice presidents reported substantial share sales. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which can make them less informative about executives’ current views, but the sales may still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Child-safety groups have urged eBay and Amazon to stop selling AI toys until their safety is demonstrated. The calls could pose reputational or regulatory risk, though no specific action against eBay was reported. Read The Guardian article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,406,897,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $506,653,000. Amundi grew its holdings in eBay by 26.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,014,323 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $448,601,000 after acquiring an additional 838,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $405,182,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates a global online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers. Its platform supports both auction-style listings and fixed-price sales across a broad range of categories, including electronics, fashion, collectibles, home goods and auto parts. Founded by Pierre Omidyar in 1995 as AuctionWeb, the company adopted the eBay name in 1997. It also provides services and tools for sellers, including advertising, payments and shipping features that support transactions on its marketplace. eBay serves customers and businesses in markets around the world.

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