Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven Mclaughlin sold 162,138 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $223,750.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,966,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,753,996.32. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

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Expensify Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Expensify stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 938,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,893. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.87 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXFY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Expensify from a "market outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Expensify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Expensify from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expensify

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Expensify by 152.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,897,283 shares of the company's stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,145,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Expensify by 86.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 290,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,759,037 shares of the company's stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company's stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc. develops cloud-based software for business expense management. Its platform helps organizations capture and categorize expenses, manage employee reimbursements, and review spending, with tools such as receipt scanning and integrations with accounting systems. The company also offers services for managing corporate card transactions and paying bills, bringing expense-related workflows together in one platform for businesses and their employees. Founded in 2008 by David Barrett, Expensify is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

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