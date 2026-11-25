Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven Mclaughlin sold 163,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $237,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,128,802 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,762.90. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

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Expensify Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of EXFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 938,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $116.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.72. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXFY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Expensify from a "market outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Expensify from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expensify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Expensify

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 152.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,897,283 shares of the company's stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,145,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Expensify by 86.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,291 shares of the company's stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 290,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,759,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company's stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc. develops cloud-based software for business expense management. Its platform helps organizations capture and categorize expenses, manage employee reimbursements, and review spending, with tools such as receipt scanning and integrations with accounting systems. The company also offers services for managing corporate card transactions and paying bills, bringing expense-related workflows together in one platform for businesses and their employees. Founded in 2008 by David Barrett, Expensify is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

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