Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 21,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $368,562.54. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,649,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,329,820. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Figma Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:FIG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 12,281,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,488,059. Figma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $391.42 million for the quarter. Figma had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Figma, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylock XIV GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Figma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,056,824,403. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Figma during the 1st quarter valued at $4,414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Figma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,693,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Figma by 428.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,180,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Figma by 1,806.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 316,215 shares of the company's stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 299,627 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Figma from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Figma from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Figma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Figma from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Figma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Figma has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.80.

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About Figma

Figma, Inc. develops browser-based software for designing and building digital products. Its platform supports collaborative interface design, interactive prototyping and workflows that help teams plan, create and refine websites, apps and other digital experiences. Figma's products include Figma Design for interface design and prototyping, FigJam for online whiteboarding and brainstorming, and Dev Mode, which helps developers inspect designs and access implementation details. Figma Slides provides tools for creating and presenting slide decks.

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