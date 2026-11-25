Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) COO Joseph Gilliam sold 6,562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,663,204.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,148,242.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Glaukos Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.49. 810,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.57. Glaukos Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $263.02. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $168.04 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Top Glaukos Stories

Investors following GKOS have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $280 from $225 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling increased confidence in Glaukos’ outlook. Stifel target update

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $280 from $225 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling increased confidence in Glaukos’ outlook. Positive Sentiment: GKOS was included among stocks showing recent price strength, with the article reporting a four-week gain as investors looked beyond broader market volatility. Recent price strength

GKOS was included among stocks showing recent price strength, with the article reporting a four-week gain as investors looked beyond broader market volatility. Negative Sentiment: A separate report put the average brokerage price target at $221.93, below the stock’s recent trading level, suggesting some analysts see valuation risk. Average analyst target report

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Glaukos by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $101,807,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $760,157,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Glaukos from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Glaukos from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glaukos from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company that develops and commercializes treatments for glaucoma and other eye disorders. Its portfolio includes minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices, such as the iStent family, and iDose TR, an implant designed to deliver glaucoma medication inside the eye over an extended period. The company also offers products for corneal disorders, including technology used in corneal cross-linking procedures to treat keratoconus and other conditions that weaken the cornea.

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