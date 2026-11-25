Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) Director Salmon Denise Maerker sold 96,900 shares of Grupo Televisa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $40,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,900 shares in the company, valued at $40,698. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Grupo Televisa Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE TV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 840,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,258. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $778.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.71 million. Research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Grupo Televisa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa from $3.20 to $2.30 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Grupo Televisa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised Grupo Televisa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.15.

Read Our Latest Report on TV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Grupo Televisa by 71.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,593,545 shares of the company's stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Televisa by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa by 7.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,723 shares of the company's stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 255,813 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,124,100 shares of the company's stock worth $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 169,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company's stock.

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa is a Mexican media and telecommunications company with operations focused on cable and pay-TV services. It provides customers with television programming, broadband internet and telephone services, including satellite television through Sky. The company traces its roots to Telesistema Mexicano, formed in 1955, and became Grupo Televisa in 1973. It built a long-standing presence in Mexican broadcasting and Spanish-language entertainment. Following the 2022 combination of Televisa's content and media assets with Univision, the resulting TelevisaUnivision became a separate company.

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