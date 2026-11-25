Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) Director David Brown sold 50,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,355,027.40. The trade was a 45.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $38.75. 624,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,681. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $828.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.46 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 23.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,167,665 shares of the company's stock worth $203,780,000 after purchasing an additional 390,011 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $717,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $546,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda. Founded in 2013, it operates through businesses in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom. The company underwrites a range of property, casualty and specialty risks, offering insurance and reinsurance products to businesses and other clients. Its operations include Hamilton Re in Bermuda, Hamilton Global Specialty in London and Hamilton Select in the United States. Pina Albo became Hamilton Insurance Group's chief executive officer in 2023.

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