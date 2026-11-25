The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) COO Ann Campbell sold 98 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total transaction of $34,815.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,987.72. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ann Marie Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Ann Campbell sold 12,338 shares of Home Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.70, for a total value of $4,277,584.60.

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Home Depot Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:HD traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $361.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,666,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,595. The company has a market cap of $361.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business's 50-day moving average is $316.65 and its 200-day moving average is $332.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $277.15 and a one year high of $397.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $43.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.980-14.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $118,723,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $1,896,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $6,286,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,856 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,637,688,000 after buying an additional 499,168 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Home Depot News

These are some of the HD news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer reportedly became more bullish after Home Depot’s earnings and included HD among his long-term stock picks. Article: Why Home Depot’s Earnings Made Jim Cramer More Bullish on the Stock

Jim Cramer reportedly became more bullish after Home Depot’s earnings and included HD among his long-term stock picks. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership was mixed in the latest filings: 11 large funds bought shares and 13 sold. GMO initiated a sizable position, while Lone Pine Capital exited; the figures alone do not establish a broader change in sentiment. Article: 11 Big Funds Bought Home Depot Last Quarter, While 13 Sold

Institutional ownership was mixed in the latest filings: 11 large funds bought shares and 13 sold. GMO initiated a sizable position, while Lone Pine Capital exited; the figures alone do not establish a broader change in sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Several executives reported share sales: COO Ann Campbell sold 12,338 shares on Nov. 23 and 98 on Nov. 25, while EVP Teresa Roseborough sold 3,000. Such sales can weigh on sentiment, though they do not by themselves indicate a change in business prospects.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $417.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $377.64.

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About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that serves do-it-yourself customers, professional contractors and other businesses. Founded in Atlanta in 1978, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and operates stores and online businesses in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its offerings include building materials, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, flooring, lighting, plumbing and electrical supplies, as well as lawn and garden products. The company also provides services such as installation, equipment rental, delivery and project support.

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