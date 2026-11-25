Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Ware sold 199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $19,639.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,913,624.87. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Itron Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 134,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.38. Itron had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $599.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $595.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $137,659,000 after buying an additional 265,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $60,359,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $42,466,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $41,388,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Itron from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Itron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc. provides technology and services that help utilities and cities manage energy, water and other resources. Its offerings include smart meters, communications networks, software and related services for electric, gas and water utilities. The company's solutions support functions such as collecting meter data, monitoring and managing utility networks, and improving operational efficiency. Itron also offers technologies for grid management, distributed energy resources and smart city applications, including connected street lighting.

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