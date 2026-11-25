Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU - Get Free Report) insider Paolo Bravi sold 8,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.04, for a total transaction of C$812,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,954,059.20. This represents a 29.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

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Metro Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Metro stock traded down C$1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$97.45. 211,622 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.38. Metro Inc. has a 52 week low of C$86.63 and a 52 week high of C$101.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.90. The company has a market cap of C$20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Metro (TSE:MRU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter. Metro had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Metro's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Recent Metro Headlines

These are some of the MRU headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Metro renewed its buyback program, authorizing repurchases of up to 10 million shares. Buybacks can return capital to shareholders and provide support for share demand. Metro renews share buyback program

Metro renewed its buyback program, authorizing repurchases of up to 10 million shares. Buybacks can return capital to shareholders and provide support for share demand. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage views are mostly “Hold”: two analysts rate MRU Buy and seven rate it Hold, with a consensus price target of C$107.22. That points to a wait-and-see stance rather than a strong near-term catalyst. Metro stock rated Hold by brokerages

Brokerage views are mostly “Hold”: two analysts rate MRU Buy and seven rate it Hold, with a consensus price target of C$107.22. That points to a wait-and-see stance rather than a strong near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders disclosed share sales. Director Eric Richer La Flèche sold a combined 83,000 shares in two transactions, while Geneviève Bich sold 3,918 and Simon Rivet sold 2,650. Insider sales can unsettle investors, though they do not necessarily reflect concerns about the company’s fundamentals. Metro insider transactions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Metro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Metro from C$97.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$112.00 price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotia upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$107.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Metro

About Metro

With annual sales of more than $22 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 1,000 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners.

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