Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) insider Todd Burdick sold 19,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$475,961.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,630 shares in the company, valued at C$5,124,424. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Todd Burdick sold 21,334 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.71, for a total transaction of C$527,163.14.

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Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$24.81. 185,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,586. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$29.22. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company's 50-day moving average is C$24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$400.75 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 42.77%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Peyto Exploration & Development's payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Top Peyto Exploration & Development Stories

These are some of the PEY stories that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Insider Tavis Aaron Carlson made both sides of the trade, buying 2,000 shares and selling 2,655 on November 24—a modest net reduction. Peyto insider trades

Insider Tavis Aaron Carlson made both sides of the trade, buying 2,000 shares and selling 2,655 on November 24—a modest net reduction. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders and a director sold roughly 112,000 shares across November 24–25. Notable transactions included 35,000 shares sold by director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance, 27,000 by Riley Millar Frame, and 21,334 by Todd Burdick. The sellers retained shares, but the concentration of sales could be a near-term sentiment headwind. Peyto insider transaction report

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ventum Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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