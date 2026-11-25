Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) CFO David Nassif sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $186,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 108,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,951. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Pharvaris Stock Performance

Shares of PHVS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. 199,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,149. Pharvaris N.V. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of -2.48.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 12.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 12.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 30,952 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHVS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pharvaris to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. New Street Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHVS

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral treatments for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other conditions involving bradykinin-mediated swelling. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands. Its lead candidate, deucrictibant, is an oral small-molecule antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. Pharvaris is studying the candidate in different formulations for both on-demand treatment of HAE attacks and prevention of attacks.

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