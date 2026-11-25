Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) CFO Adam Spice sold 9,401 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $472,776.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,922.12. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Rocket Lab Trading Up 2.3%

RKLB stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,763,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,525,480. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 3.15. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Rocket Lab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,644 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 5.0% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 54.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 495 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

More Rocket Lab News

Investors following RKLB have been watching these news items:

Negative Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, citing downside from the recent share price. The bearish call adds pressure as investors weigh the stock’s valuation against future earnings potential. Mizuho rating and price target

Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, citing downside from the recent share price. The bearish call adds pressure as investors weigh the stock’s valuation against future earnings potential. Negative Sentiment: Rocket Lab is also being swept up in weakness across space stocks, with reports describing ETF sales and sector declines amid concerns around SpaceX-related merger developments. This broader selling may weigh on RKLB independently of company-specific news. ETF sales of Rocket Lab shares

Rocket Lab is also being swept up in weakness across space stocks, with reports describing ETF sales and sector declines amid concerns around SpaceX-related merger developments. This broader selling may weigh on RKLB independently of company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Neutron, which has yet to fly. Delays could defer the payoff from the new contracts, while the company’s high valuation leaves limited room for execution setbacks. Rocket Lab growth and Neutron execution risks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RKLB. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Rocket Lab from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rocket Lab from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rocket Lab from $83.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is a space company that provides launch services and spacecraft and satellite systems for commercial, civil, and national security customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company operates internationally, with headquarters in Long Beach, California, and launch operations in New Zealand and the United States. Its launch business centers on Electron, a small orbital rocket designed to carry satellites to space, and HASTE, a suborbital vehicle used for hypersonic test missions. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle.

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